British parents holidaying on Crete accused of abuse by teenage son

A prosecutor on the Greek island of Crete was to question a British couple in their on Thursday over claims of abuse by their 14-year-old son.

The couple was taken into custody by police who were called to the hotel where the family of three was staying in the region of Iraklio, after guests complained of loud and violent arguments emanating from their room.

According to local media, the couple's 14-year-old adopted son told police dispatched to the hotel that he was being verbally and physically abused by his parents.

The husband and wife, who have been identified only as being aged 57 and 58 years old respective, dismissed the claims as histrionics on the boy's part because they refused to buy him a new cellphone after his got broken.