Death of tourist on Ikaria most likely due to fall

A 34-year-old British scientist who was found dead at the bottom of a steep ravine on Wednesday on the eastern Aegean island of Ikaria, where she was on holiday with her partner, most probably died as a result of a fall rather than foul play, an expert said Thursday.



Medical examiner Nikos Karakoukis that after examining Natalie Christopher’s body and the surrounding area, he is confident that her death was instantaneous and came as a result of falling down the 20-meter ravine while on her morning run on Monday.



He said that there was other evidence apart from a single pool of blood beneath her head to back the suggestion.



Her body will be transported to Athens in order to undergo an autopsy, which is expected to determine the exact cause of death.