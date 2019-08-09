Decisions unlocking Elliniko development to be issued within August, minister says

Three joint ministerial decisions that will unblock a stalled multi-million-euro development project on Athens' southern coast will be issued by the end of the month, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Friday.

Speaking on Slai TV, Georgiadis said the decrees have already been written and are expected to clear the bureaucratic process for their publication within August.

He said that delays attributed to the previous administration have “endangered” the development at the state-owned plot of Athens' former airport, but is confident “all will go well.”