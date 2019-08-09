Social media scam called for donations for British scientist's funeral

Cyprus' electronic crimes division is investigating a fake social media page that called for donations to fund a funeral for Natalie Christopher, a 34-year-old British scientist and Cyprus resident who died on the Greek holiday island of Ikaria earlier this week.

Police press officer Christos Andreou said the person who created the social media appears to reside in a “third country” and will need to be tracked down.

The offending page has been taken down, he added, advising the public to be careful about donating money on platforms whose validity has not been corroborated.

Christopher died of an apparent fall down a ravine during her morning run while on holiday with her Cypriot partner on the eastern Aegean island.