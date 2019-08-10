Classical Music Festival | Syros | To August 17

The International Classical Music Festival of the Cyclades is under way at the Apollon Theater in Ermoupoli on Syros. The annual festival features artists from all over the world in performances of classical works from chamber music to arias under the artistic direction of Greek National Opera violinist Giannou Margaziotis. The program on Tuesday, August 13, titled “Masters of the High Baroque,” features countertenor Nikos Spanatis, violinists Apollon Grammatikopoulos, Lars Bjornkjaer and Panagiotis Tziotis, oboist Bihter Yeliz-Kizilay and harpsichord player Michalis Papapetrou, accompanied by the Cyclades Festival Chamber Orchestra under conductor Nikolaos Haliassas, in an evening of works by Bach, Vivaldi, Purcell and Handel. For more information and details about ticket purchases and upcoming performances, visit www.festivalcyclades.com.



Apollon Theater, Vardaka Square, Ermoupoli, tel 22810.85192