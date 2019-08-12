NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pyatt meets Antetokounmpo in Athens

TAGS: Basketball, Diplomacy

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has praised Athens-born Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for his basketball talent as well as for enhancing interpersonal relations between America and Greece.

“I am a huge admirer both of how he has enhanced the people to people connections between the US and his beloved Greece and of his amazing skills on the basketball court,” Pyatt tweeted after meeting with the reigning NBA MVP at the embassy’s consular section on Monday.

Antetokounmpo will represent Greece in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China starting August 31.
 

