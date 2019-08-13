AGC awaiting approval for Mykonos luxury residences

AGC Equity Partners, the owners of the Astir luxury hotel complex in Vouliagmeni, southern Athens, is close to getting a 51-million-dollar investment project for the construction of 95 luxury residences on Mykonos approved.



The residences will be located above Karapetis beach, on the eastern part of the island and will be part of a 5-star hotel complex that will also include 192 rooms, shops, sports facilities and a marina.



AGC, which has invested about 600 million euros in the Astir resort, is said to be in talks with three hotel chains, including Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton, to manage the resort.