Traditional Performances | Athens | August 18 - September 22

Performances of traditional Greek dancing take place at the Dora Stratou Theater on Philopappou Hill in central Athens five nights a week from August 18 through September 22. Each of the shows focuses on a different part of the country and features more than 75 dancers, musicians and singers dressed in traditional costumes and jewelry. Performances at the outdoor theater take place Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, starting at 9.30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 8.30p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the theater before each show and cost 5, 10 or 15 euros. The theater also offers dance classes for beginners and advanced. Bookings can be made at mail@grdance.org.



Dora Stratou Theater, 33 Arakynthou, Philopappou Hill, tel 210.324.4395, 210.921.4650