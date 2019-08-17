Despite the environmental damage caused by the major wildfire on the island of Evia earlier this week, the worst did not come to pass. But no system of civil protection should rely solely on the readiness of its leadership and the moral sense of its staff.

The risks posed by fires are well-known and their growing frequency, which is the result of climate change, is already visible. The state’s defense against these foreseeable natural disasters must be organized on a new basis – and not simply focus on creating impressions.

We have to tackle chronic problems, such as waste management. Above all, we need to establish action protocols, lay down plans and secure the necessary equipment.

The state cannot rely solely on people’s self-sacrifice.