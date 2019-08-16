Macedonian-Thrace Brewery profits rise

The Macedonian-Thrace Brewery, known to the public mostly through its Vergina brand, posted a net profit of 2.31 million in 2018, 50 percent higher than in 2017.



Net turnover was 23.96 million, up from 20.5 million in 2017.



Net liabilities, mostly short-term ones to suppliers rather than banks, tax authorities and social security funds, declined to 9.89 million at the end of 2018 from 12.39 million at end-2017.



The brewery said it employed 113 at the end of 2018, up from 106 a year before.