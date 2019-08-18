Turkish planes enter Greek airspace

File photo

Greek defense officials were on standby over the weekend after a series of violations of Greece’s national airspace by Turkish aircraft.

On Friday, a Turkish CN-235 surveillance aircraft entered Greek airspace in the southeastern Aegean, violating the Athens Flight Information Region. The Turkish plane was intercepted by Greek military aircraft in line with international rules of engagement.

Friday’s transgression came a day after a barrage of airspace violations on Greece’s August 15 national holiday.

Two Turkish military aircraft carried out three violations of the Athens FIR and 33 transgressions of Greek airspace in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean.