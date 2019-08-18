Bishop Amvrosios of Kalavryta resigns

Metropolitan Amvrosios of Kalavryta, a fiery conservative Greek Orthodox bishop known for his readiness to attack, often in intemperate terms, those who he believed acted in a “non-Christian” or “non-Greek” way, including gays, migrants and politicians, has resigned.

Amvrosios, 81, announced his resignation at mass Sunday.

The Metropolitan achieved notoriety for his support of the far-right, anti-immigrant Golden Dawn party, his pronouncements against gays, which led to his being sued and condemned earlier this year by a local court to a seven-month suspended sentence for hate speech, and for his pronouncement, last year, that a deadly wildfire near Athens was God’s punishment for the “atheist” then-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

[AP]