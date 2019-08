A train collided with a car on the section of the intercity railway network near Diavata, in northern Greece, shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.

The train had been conducting the Alexandroupoli-Thessaloniki service when the collision occured.

According to the thessnews.gr news website, a team of 10 firefighters with three engines were sent to the scene to remove the two people who had been in the car.