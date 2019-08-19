Woman killed in train-car collision near Diavata, northern Greece

A pregnant woman was killed when a train collided with a car on the section of the intercity railway network near Diavata, in northern Greece, shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, a local news website reported.



The train had been conducting the Alexandroupoli-Thessaloniki service when the collision occured.

According to the thessnews.gr news website, a team of 10 firefighters with three engines were sent to the scene to remove the two people who had been in the car.

The woman was transferred to Ippokrateio hopsital where doctors confirmed her death, while the man, who was driving the car, is being treated at Papanikolaou hospital, news website www.voria.gr said.