Classical Festival | Aegina | To August 31

The Aegina International Music Festival is under way on this lovely Saronic island just 27 miles away from Athens. Organized by pianist Dora Bakopoulou, the festival includes performances by distinguished Greek and international artists from the world of classical music. On Friday, August 23 at the Church of Agia Sotira, pianists Marilena Liakopoulou and Dimitris Karamanolis, tenor Philippe Forget and soprano Jenny Drivala will be performing works by Saint Saens, Debussy, Poulenc, Massenet and Delibes, among others in an evening titled “Dans le Jardin des Melodies Francaises.” Tickets, which cost 7 to 10 euros or 50 euros for all concerts, can be purchased at the Aiakeion cafe in the port or at the venue one hour before concerts start. For more information on the festival, which runs through August 31, visit www.aeginamusicfestival.com.