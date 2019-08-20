Courier company worker nabbed for stealing proceeds, false police statement

A courier company worker was accused on Tuesday of falsely claiming he had been held up and for embezzling money he himself had stolen.



According to the police, the 29-year-old suspect appeared at a police station in the district of Neapoli and told officers he had been attacked and robbed of the payments he had received from customers while delivering parcels by unknown assailants.

He claimed the alleged attacks took place in two separate incidents in May 2017 and January 2019.

The man is expected to appear before a prosecutor later in the day.