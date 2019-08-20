NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Helicopter crashes in sea off Poros

A helicopter has crashed into the sea off the coast of the Saronic island of Poros, reports said Tuesday.

According to Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency, the aircraft, said to be a privately-owned Agusta 109 helicopter, tangled in power lines before plummeting into the water.

Early reports said three people – the pilot and two passengers – were aboard the flight.

Authorities were looking for survivors. A team of Coast Guard divers, six Coast Guard vessels and a Hellenic Air Force Super Puma helicopter were taking part in the rescue effort.

The island has reportedly been left without electricity after the accident.

No more information was immediately available.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 