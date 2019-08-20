Helicopter crashes in sea off Poros

A helicopter has crashed into the sea off the coast of the Saronic island of Poros, reports said Tuesday.



According to Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency, the aircraft, said to be a privately-owned Agusta 109 helicopter, tangled in power lines before plummeting into the water.



Early reports said three people – the pilot and two passengers – were aboard the flight.



Authorities were looking for survivors. A team of Coast Guard divers, six Coast Guard vessels and a Hellenic Air Force Super Puma helicopter were taking part in the rescue effort.



The island has reportedly been left without electricity after the accident.



No more information was immediately available.