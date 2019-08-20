NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Three die in helicopter crash near Poros

Three people died after a private helicopter crashed Tuesday near the Saronic island of Poros, some 60 kilometers south of Athens, after reportedly hitting electrical wires.

The accident took place at 3.40 p.m. Coast Guard rescue crews recovered the bodies of two Russian tourists and their Greek pilot.

Authorities said the aircraft, an Agusta 109 helicopter, had taken off from mainland area near Poros and had been due to land at Athens International Airport.

The crash triggered a power outage on the island, local officials said. [Kathimerini/AP]
 

