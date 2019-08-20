Meeting focuses on Greek-US ties

US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt and Deputy Foreign Minister Antonis Diamataris on Tuesday highlighted the strategic importance of Greek-US relations, the ties between the two nations and the issues concerning the Greek diaspora in the US.



After the meeting, Pyatt said in a tweet that they had a “great discussion.”



The American envoy reportedly referred to the recent meeting of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in the US, the launch of the Greece-US Strategic Dialogue and Washington’s optimism with regard to Greece.



For his part, Diamataris described their meeting “as very useful and friendly,” adding that they also discussed the “important issue of Medicare for Greek Americans living in Greece.”