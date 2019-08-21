Greece’s state sector must be staffed with capable individuals who don’t simply rely on their party background and connections. Recent reports of failed political candidates and party cadres being appointed to agencies of the country’s broader public sector are a cause for disappointment.



This is not the paradigm shift expected of the new Greek administration. After all, it was this prime minister who chose to turn a blind eye to the power balance inside his conservative party in picking the best qualified ministers regardless of their political background. This is the only model that can achieve the desired outcomes and finally usher in a new political culture.