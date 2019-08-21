NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mikhail Abramov identified in Russian media as victim in fatal helicopter crash

Mikhail Abramov, businessman and founder of the Museum of Russian icons in Moscow, has been identified as one of the victims in Tuesday’s helicopter crash near the Greek island of Poros, according to Russian media.

The reports have not been officially confirmed.

A second Russian passenger, identified as Davel Akolinin, and the Greek pilot, Nikos Karystinos, were also found dead after the helicopter, a privately-chartered Agusta A109, got tangled in power lines before plummeting into the sea.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, reports in the local media Wednesday said that the helipad from which the fatal helicopter took off was operating without a license.

