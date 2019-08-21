Suspended Athens tram section may reopen

Transport authorities are mulling the reopening of the section of the Athens tram network that runs between the neighborhood of Neos Kosmos and downtown Syntagma Square which was suspended last October amid concerns that the ground beneath the tracks was at risk of subsiding.



According to officials, fears about the potential risks were exaggerated.



Since the closure of the tram section, geologists have examined the area but no decision has been taken on whether restoration work should be carried out.



Authorities are keen for services to resume as the suspension of services has burdened the Athens metro.