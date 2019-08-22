Even when faced with sudden and unprovoked dangers, Greek foreign policy can always count on Europe. The same is true now when, at no fault of its own, Athens finds itself at the center of inappropriate pressures over the fate of the Iranian tanker currently sailing in the Mediterranean.

Greece is a European country and remains firmly in line with the common European policy – in this case, its common foreign policy toward Iran. This is what common sense, the rule of law and national interest dictate.