CoS rejects request to freeze sacking of former competition authority head

A section of the Council of State (CoS) on Thursday dismissed a request by the former head and deputy of Greece’s competition authority to suspend their ejection last week from their posts.



Vassiliki Thanou and Anna Nakou, respectively, were removed from their posts last week in accordance with a provision passed in Parliament which stipulated that persons who have served in political offices cannot be appointed to the Competition Committee for five years from the moment they leave office.



Thanou had worked as a legal adviser in the office of former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

They had both appealed to the country’s highest administrative court, questioning the legality of the procedures leading to their dismissals.



Thanou and Nakou have also submitted a request to cancel their sacking which will be discussed in the court’s plenum in early December.



Earlier on Thursday, the government nominated Ioannis Lianos, Professor of Competition Law and Public Policy at University College London, as head of the country’s Competition Commission.