Energy forum to take place in Thessaloniki

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics are the co-organizers of the Southeast Europe Energy Forum that will take place at the Met Hotel in Thessaloniki on September 6, a day before the opening of the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair.



The organizers aim to “bring together key policy makers, regulators, top market players, financiers, academics and experts to present and discuss unique insights and observations on current topics in the dynamic energy field in Greece and the wider region.”



Greece’s new Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt will be the keynote speakers, while the energy ministers of Bulgaria, Cyprus, Israel, North Macedonia, Romania and Serbia are also expected to attend the event.