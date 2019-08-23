No one has any delusions about the state of Public Power Corporation. There is no easy way to overcome the troubles dogging Greece’s biggest public utility, which is too big to be left to its fate.



Rescuing PPC will come at a cost. However, this should not again be shouldered by its punctual customers – those who until today have enjoyed a small discount for paying their bills on time. That would be the easy solution, easier than seeking out the thousands who don’t pay.



Streamlining PPC should not mean rewarding delinquency.