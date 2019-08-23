NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Anarchist group causes damages to Athenian restaurant

TAGS: Crime

Members of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas smashed the entrance of a restaurant in the north Athenian district of Halandri early Friday morning to protest alleged mistreatment of employees by the owner.

According to the police, a group of people threw paint and then fled.

The group claimed responsibility for the incident in a post on an anti-establishment website.

The restaurant is reportedly closed for the summer. Police have not detained any suspects.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 