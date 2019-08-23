Anarchist group causes damages to Athenian restaurant
Members of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas smashed the entrance of a restaurant in the north Athenian district of Halandri early Friday morning to protest alleged mistreatment of employees by the owner.
According to the police, a group of people threw paint and then fled.
The group claimed responsibility for the incident in a post on an anti-establishment website.
The restaurant is reportedly closed for the summer. Police have not detained any suspects.