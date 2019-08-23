The Swinging’ Cats | Athens | August 24

[MARIZA KAPSABELI]

The Swingin’ Cats will be rocking the Roof Stage at Gazarte in Gazi on Saturday, August 24, in another night of swing and rock’n’roll guaranteed to get your feet moving. The Greek retro band, comprising Panos Mouzourakis, Giannis Zouganelis, Sakis Boulas and Marietta Fafouti, will take the stage at 10 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros. Tickets are available from viva.gr or at the door on the night.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347