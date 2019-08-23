BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Gov't awaits CoS ruling on pension rebates

The government is nervously awaiting a decision by the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, on whether a 2016 law that drastically reduced pensions is constitutional.

The court has already invalidated parts of the pension reform and a decision could saddle the government with a bill of at least 4 billion euros in rebates to pensioners that could reach as high as 12 billion.

Even in the best scenario for the government, rebates will have to be phased in over a period of at least five years.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 