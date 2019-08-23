BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
State still not paying suppliers

The state’s debts to companies and individuals have remained relatively stable since the end of 2018, despite warnings from the country’s creditors.

State debts are around 2.2 billion euros and it now appears that state suppliers will not be paid off by the end of the year, as the current government has promised.

The previous government had also promised that such debts would be fully paid off by end-2018.

