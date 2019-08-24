NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Armed robber nabbed

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Alimos, southern Athens, on Saturday and was charged with a number of betting shop robberies in various parts of Attica.

According to police, the suspect has committed more than 30 robberies.

He was arrested shortly after robbing a shop in Ano Glyfada, southern Athens, by police with the assistance of the DIAS motorcycle unit.

Police also confiscated a pistol from his car along with 3,000 euros.

An investigation revealed that had bagged more than 55,000 euros from his criminal activities.

