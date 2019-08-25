Costas Bakoyannis sworn in as Athens mayor

The new mayor of Athens, Costas Bakoyannis, was sworn in Sunday.

The swearing-in took place in the open, at the Akadimia Platonos park, and not at the city hall, as is the custom.

Bakoyannis, 41, until now regional governor of Central Greece, was elected mayor last June 3, in a runoff, with 65.25 percent of the vote.

The capital, Athens, is the second city which Bakoyannis will lead as mayor. He was elected mayor of the town of Karpenissi, in central Greece, the hometown of his late father, Pavlos Bakoyannis.

His mother, Dora Bakoyannis, mayor of Athens from 2003-2007 a former foreign minister and now a New Democracy MP, attended the ceremony. She is the oldest sister of current Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.