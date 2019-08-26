Body of second diver recovered off Karpathos

Divers of the Greek coast guard's Underwater Missions Team on Monday recovered the body of a second diver who went missing off Karpathos over the weekend.

On Sunday, authorities said that two foreign nationals,.aged 60 and 30, had been found dead in an underwater cave off the island in the southeastern Aegean.

On the same day, coast guard divers recovered the body of a 30-year-old Iranian man and on Monday they recovered that of a 60-year-old Czech man from a depth of 47 meters.

The two divers had venture down to an underwater cave with a third man who had turned back after running out of air and alerted the authorities.