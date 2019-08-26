Turkish fighter jets violate Greek air space over Aegean

Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space over the Aegean on Monday, according to Greek military authorities.

The pair of Turkish F-16s entered the Athens Flight Information Region at 12.03 p.m. withouth first having submitted a flight plan and flew over Anthropofagi and Makronisi islets, between Fournoi and Agathonisi - at 22,400 feet, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

A minute later, two Turkish F-4s entered the Athens FIR and flew over the same islets at 10,000 feet.

In all cases, the Turkish jets were chased off by Greek air force pilots in line with international rules of engagement.