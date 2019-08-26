Driver in deadly hit-and-run to be tried by military court

A 28-year-old motorist was released on Monday from police detention in Patra, western Greece, after striking a 67-year-old pedestrian and her grandson, who was just a few months old, near the town of Aigio on Sunday afternoon, killing them both.

He was released after his case was deferred to a Piraeus military court, as the 28-year-old is serving in the navy as a sergeant.

According to police, the motorist ran into the woman and child on the side of the old national road connecting Aigio to Patra and fled in his vehicle after the incident. He made it to the coastal village of Longos where he reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards the sea.

Officers, who caught up with the suspect after being briefed by witnesses, believe he had been speeding. Tests are also expected to reveal whether he had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.