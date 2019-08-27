Patra’s Mediterranean ties on show

The cultural and commercial interaction between Greece’s western port city of Patra and the towns of the Mediterranean basin from the end of the third millennium BC to the early 18th century AD is the subject of an exhibition inaugurated Monday at the Patra Archaeological Museum. On display are a total of 130 artifacts from the collections of the museum, the Olympia Archaeological Museum and the Holy Diocese of Patra. The show, which coincides with the museum’s 10th anniversary, runs through December 31. The catalogue will also be available in English.