Peloponnese gets major power link to mainland

Energy

The installation of an underwater high-voltage electricity cable connecting the Peloponnese to the mainland across the Rio-Antirrio straits in western Greece was completed on Monday.

The project was hailed by Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) chief Manousos Manousakis as ‘instrumental,’ saying it is part of a bigger plan – which includes another cable running to Crete – to turn the Peloponnese into a major energy hub.

It will also increase the region’s capacity for developing renewable energy resources, he said.

