Brazil | Athens | August 28

“Brazil,” a dystopian science-fiction drama about a low-level bureaucrat's attempt to correct an administrative error directed in 1985 by Terry Gilliam, rounds out this year’s Athens Open Air Film Festival. Starring Jonathan Pryce and nominated for two Academy Awards (Original Screenplay and Art Direction), the cult classic inspired a host of futuristic films that followed. The screening will take place at the Dourgouti Park Theater at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.aoaff.gr.



Dourgouti Park Theater, Fanosthenous & Sfiggou, Neos Cosmos