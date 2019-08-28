Brazil | Athens | Postponed to September 2

“Brazil,” a dystopian science-fiction drama about a low-level bureaucrat's attempt to correct an administrative error directed in 1985 by Terry Gilliam, rounds off this year’s Athens Open Air Film Festival, though the original August 28 screening at the Dourgouti Park Theater has been postponed until September 2 due to strong winds. Starring Jonathan Pryce and nominated for two Academy Awards (Original Screenplay and Art Direction), the cult classic inspired a host of futuristic films that followed. The screening is schduled to start at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.aoaff.gr.



Dourgouti Park Theater, Fanosthenous & Sfiggou, Neos Cosmos