NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Scammers asked for cash to settle fake crash case

TAGS: Crime

Two people were arrested on Tuesday in the northern Greek city of Katerini over a scam involving phoning parents and telling them that their sons or daughters had caused a road accident that resulted in the death of a child.

The caller would then ask for money to ensure that their relatives were cleared of wrongdoing.

Police said the scam targeted at least two women, aged 57 and 81, and that the calls were placed by an unknown accomplice of the two suspects – a woman, 49, and a man, 33.  The victims paid up 5,000 and 1,500 euros each.

Police are investigating whether the suspects – both Bulgarian nationals – have committed other similar crimes.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 