Bulgarian man killed in Rhodes fight

A 37-year-old Bulgarian national was killed in a fight involving four men early on Tuesday morning on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes.

According to police, the incident in a central part of Rhodes town occurred in two phases.

The victim and his 38-year-old Polish friend were initially assaulted by a 53-year-old Greek and a Ukrainian national aged 52. However, after the fight was broken up, the assailants returned with bats, with the Ukrainian landing a deadly blow to the Bulgarian man.

Police said the altercation occurred over a minor issue.

The assailants have been arrested.