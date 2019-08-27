NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Bulgarian man killed in Rhodes fight

TAGS: Crime

A 37-year-old Bulgarian national was killed in a fight involving four men early on Tuesday morning on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes.

According to police, the incident in a central part of Rhodes town occurred in two phases.

The victim and his 38-year-old Polish friend were initially assaulted by a 53-year-old Greek and a Ukrainian national aged 52. However, after the fight was broken up, the assailants returned with bats, with the Ukrainian landing a deadly blow to the Bulgarian man.

Police said the altercation occurred over a minor issue.

The assailants have been arrested. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 