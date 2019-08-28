BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Merchants’ federation pleads for lower taxes

The Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) has asked Finance Minister Christos Staikouras for a portion of the income of self-employed professionals to be tax free, as is the case for salaried employees and pensioners.

EEE, which represents merchants and small and medium-sized enterprises, also asked for a single tax scale for all categories of employees and pensioners, instead of the present complex taxation system devised to favor some professions.

The ministry replied in a statement after Tuesday’s meeting that it is listening to suggestions of professional federations but was otherwise noncommittal.

