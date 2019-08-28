NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Authorities search for missing French tourist in Halkidiki

Authorities have launched a search operation in Toroneos Gulf, in Greece’s northern Halkidiki region, to find a French tourist who was reported missing Tuesday.

Two Coast Guard boats and three private vessels are currently involved in the operation.

Authorities said the man, whose name has not been made public, had visited Halkidiki to attend a music festival held in Sithonia peninsula.

He had been expected to return to France on Tuesday.

