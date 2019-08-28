Ramon Valle | Athens | August 30

Renowned Cuban jazz musician Ramon Valle performs at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural (SNFCC) for one night only on Friday, August 30. Valle, a prodigy who began playing the piano at the age of 7, has been a member of several bands during his career, most recently working with Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Roy Hargove on the album, “The Time is Now,” released in 2017. He will be joined in Athens by Omar Rodriguez Calvo on double bass and Jamie Peet on drums. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets for 10 euros at www.ticketservices.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Sygrou, Kallithea, tel 210.723.4567, www.snfcc.org