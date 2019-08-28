Mario Frangoulis & Tammy McCann | Athens | August 31

Greek tenor Mario Frangoulis returns to the Herod Atticus Theater for his annual summer concert, presenting an upbeat program of popular jazz and swing tunes in a show titled “P.S. I Love You,” following a sold-out run last winter. He is joined on stage by the Blue Skies big band and Tammy McCann, hailed as one of the top jazz acts in Chicago right now. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets range from 30 to 90 euros, from www.viva.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807