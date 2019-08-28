Four convicts break out of Peloponnese prison

A manhunt was launched on Wednesday after four convicts escaped from an agricultural prison near Nafplio in the Peloponnese.

According to reports, the absence of the four inmates –two Albanians, an Egyptian and a Moroccan – became apparent during the daily roll call at noon. It was not immediately clear how and at what time the convicts made their escape.

Wednesday’s incident came on the heels of the escape from the same prison in early July of Yiannis Michailidis, who was serving time for armed robberies and a shoot-out with police.