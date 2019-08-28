Flamingo migration gathering pace

A flock of flamingos prepares to take flight over the Nea Kios coastal wetland near the port of Nafplio, in the Peloponnese, yesterday. Conservation groups and residents have reported an increase in sightings of flamingos in the Argolida area, and particularly around the wetland, as the birds prepare to migrate south for the winter. Home to around 140 species of birds, the Nea Kios and nearby Moustos wetlands are stopoff points for dozens of species of migrating birds, including flamingos and cormorants. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]