Mitsotakis in Berlin for meetings with Merkel, Scholz

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Berlin for meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz.

His agenda includes attracting foreign investments to Greece and presenting the government's planned reforms.

According to government sources, he will discuss large-scale development actions for the next decade (2020-2030), including the environment and energy sectors. He will also discuss issues related to the future of the EU, including security and collaboration in SE Europe and Greece's role in the area.

Additionally, sources said, specific issues such as Greek-German economic relations and migration will be also be on the table.

According to the schedule, Mitsotakis will meet with Finance Minister Scholz at 11:00 (Greece time), and Merkel at 13.00 (Greece time), with statements to follow.

He will be accompanied by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and goverrnment spokesman Stelios Petsas.

[ANA-MPA]