John Cleese | Athens | September 20
Legendary English comedic actor, screenwriter and producer John Cleese will be visiting Athens to perform at the Odeon of Herod Atticus. His performance, called “Last Time to See Me Before I Die,” is part of his ongoing European tour. Cleese is best known for his work in the Monty Python film series as well as the BAFTA award-winning sit-com “Fawlty Towers,” in which he played a bumbling hotel owner. Cleese’s performance is brought to Athens by the British Council of Greece, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. The show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.viva.gr.
Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807