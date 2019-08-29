Police unravelled drug dealing gang on Mykonos
Online
Police on the popular tourist destination of Mykonos said Thursday they had unravelled a drug dealing gang comprised of foreign nationals.
Police on the popular tourist destination of Mykonos said Thursday they had unravelled a drug dealing gang comprised of foreign nationals.
Six members of the gang, aged between 19 and 28, were arrested in two operations on Tuesday and Wednesday by police and port authorities on the Aegean island.
The six suspects were to appear before a prosecutor on the island of Syros, the administrative center of the Cyclades.